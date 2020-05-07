GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools says the principal of Wade Hampton High School is back on the job and has been cleared of allegations of inappropriate conduct dating back more than 20 years ago.
In a press release Thursday, GCS says Carlos Grant was cleared of the allegations, dating back to his adolescence. He had been placed on administrative leave on February 2, 2020, but has now returned to principalship.
GCS says the allegations were based on supposed actions in Columbia, prompting an investigation from Richland County deputies. That investigation was later dismissed.
Additionally, GCS says they conducted a thorough internal investigation, led by a member of the human resources department and a retired FBI special agent currently employed by GCS. This included interviews with Grant, his accuser, and family members the accuser said had special knowledge of the situation. GCS says no accusations were corroborated, and the internal investigation found significant evidence Grant was innocent, per the district.
GCS says they will continue monitoring for additional developments. Further, Grant filed a restraining order against the accuser, but the court hasn't acted on that request yet due to delays caused by COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.