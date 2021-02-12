HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Dr. David Ellis with Pardee UNC Health in Henderson County says they're frustrated by the COVID-19 vaccination situation.
"It's hard for everybody," Ellis said. "I mean, I'm not blaming the state. They're only getting so much vaccine. They have to decide how to allocate it."
After the Tar Heel State reduced allocations over supply uncertainties recently, Pardee's weekly allotment went from just under a thousand to just over 400 doses--more than a 50% reduction. Ellis says they've had to reschedule upwards of 700 appointments.
"Certainly, at the time the state had committed to Charlotte, to the big events they had...was when we began to get a decreased amount of vaccines," Ellis said.
He's talking about 2 mass sites the state health department set up at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Panther Stadium in recent weeks.
Ellis says he believes local hospital systems can do it more efficiently.
"If you want to talk about equitable distribution of vaccine, and they run a clinic in Charlotte, and people from Hendersonville, from Gastonia, and from every place else are driving there to a big site, I think it's hard to make an argument that that's an equitable distribution of the vaccine," Ellis said. "I think the vaccine is better distributed in local communities."
In South Carolina, DHEC also has established guidance that says no mass vaccination events should be held until further notice--without first consulting with the agency--due to limited supply.
They says this will help practices not overschedule and exceed capacity, and also temper public expectations--after incredibly long lines have been seen in Greenville this week.
"The local communities are better equipped to do this," Ellis reiterated.
Ellis says local hospital systems also know their patients better and have the capacity built-in. They just need the shots. And they're hopeful they get more soon.
"We have no expectations," Ellis said. "I mean, we just can't. We got burned having to reschedule all these visits."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.