ROEBUCK, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A caravan of cars filled with graduating cavaliers rolled through Dorman High School in Roebuck.
“I hate that my senior year got cut short,” Kendall Harris said.
He missed his teachers and friends so much, he took two laps around the school.
“I’m going to miss everything going to the football games and everything,” Harris said.
He and hundreds of other seniors are at Dorman High for a drive-through senior class celebration. Teachers and staff cheered and congratulated them on their accomplishments.
“He learned and studied real hard,” Theresa Wilson said.
She’s Kendall Harris’ mother.
“I’m really, really, proud of him because it wasn’t an easy road for him,” Wilson said.
However, not she says he has a 3.5 GPA and is set to graduate despite the coronavirus that shutdown the school.
“We have a very special group of seniors this year and we didn’t want our seniors to be remembered by the COVID-19 crisis,” Bryant Roberson said.
He’s the principal at Dorman High School.
“I wish we could do more. It’s not their fault they missed the last nine weeks of their senior year and that’s just so unfortunate,” Roberson said.“We’re giving each student a gift card, we’re giving each student a T-shirt.”
Teachers and staff also setup stations with food, music, and a picture area created to remember the event.
“It’s hard to say goodbye, but yeah,” Harris said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.