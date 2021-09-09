SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Dorman High School announced that the varsity football game scheduled for Friday, Sept. 10 has been canceled.
Dorman was expected to play at Hillcrest High School but officials say due to COVID-19 protocols, the game has been canceled.
The athletics department says ninth grade and JV games scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 9 at Dorman are still on.
