DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The DRÄXLMAIER Group says they're doing their part to help local students head back to school safely by providing 1,500 face shields to local schools.
The group says members from its Duncan plant gave the shields to Spartanburg County School District 5 and to the South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind. Both received 750 D-Shields.
“As a part of society, the DRÄXLMAIER Group supports the local community in many ways,” said Denell Jackson, a technical planner for the Germany-owned supplier. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we consider it our responsibility to help protect the ones who are particularly vulnerable against the virus."
The donation of the face shields comes as students and teachers prepare to return to the classroom, and is aimed at helping students in speech therapy and in special education courses that call for the recognition of facial expressions and lip movements. The clear face shields don't cover the mouths of instructors, allowing students to lip-read syllables.
“This is a huge hit for us. We are deeply appreciative of this gift,” said Sam Hook, executive director at the South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind. “The D-Shields will be of help to our students who rely on reading the lips of our faculty members during their presentations and teachings in the classroom.”
“This donation comes at a very difficult time,” said Dr. Randall Gary, superintendent at Spartanburg District Five. “Not only will the face shields be very helpful when it comes to working with our students in the classroom, they will also help us as a district and our students to transition back to school. We are very thankful to the DRÄXLMAIER Group for its generous support.”
The face shields were made at the DRÄXLMAIER location in Braunau, Austria, and shipped to Duncan. A special injection molding tool was developed and made in-house to create the face shields, and the group says visors are easy to clean and disinfect. Right now, the group makes 1,000 D-Shields per day at its location in Austria for distribution worldwide.
“At the DRÄXLMAIER Group, we are using our competences in design, precision toolmaking and injection molding to support the fight against the coronavirus,” said James Thomas, a technical engineer and automation supervisor for the DRÄXLMAIER Group in Duncan. “With our donation, we want to do our part and support those individuals and institutions that do great work for our society in these troubled times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.