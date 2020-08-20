Employees from the DRÄXLMAIER Group present the D-Shield protective visors to representatives from Spartanburg School District Five and the South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind at the automotive supplier’s U.S. headquarters in Duncan: (from left) Moni Chowbey, Josh Miller, Denell Jackson, John Newton, James Thomas, all DRÄXLMAIER Group; Dr. Randall Gary, superintendent, Spartanburg County School District Five; Sam Hook, executive director, South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind; Kyle Alexander, Pamela Abercrombie, John Turner and Sandra Ganghofer, all DRÄXLMAIER Group.