GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Prisma Health is calling on local businesses and members of the community to help with a supply drive tomorrow, specifically if you have businesses that are closed with supplies that aren't being used they are asking for you to donate anything you can.
They are collecting personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies to help local organizations in the community who are continuing to help those impacted by the COVID 19 pandemic.
Many of them are in need of supplies that will help them stay healthy so that they can continue to serve.
Items requested include disinfectant wipes, unopened bottles of bleach, 16-ounce and 24-ounce trigger-spray bottles. Also requested for donation are surgical masks, N95 or KN95 masks, face shields and ear guards.
Jeri Kleckley, United Way Director of Donor/Volunteer Engagement says, "[the] programs that are on the front lines serving clients every single day so food providers, providers that helping the homeless population, providers that are serving shelters in housing needs. It will go to them first."
Prisma Health, United Way and the USC School of Medicine are partnering up to help to make sure organizations like Food Share Greenville can continue to give out food to the community while being properly protected from the coronavirus.
"It is important for them to operate in their optimal capacity at all times or when you’re sick you can’t do that," Allie Conry, a medical student, believes, "it is so crucial. These are people who are fighting against this disease and pandemic, to be able to stay in the fight."
Supplies that might be collecting dust at professional cleaning companies, tattoo shops, hair and nail salons, dental officers or construction sites can be donated through this drive through supply drive.
All you have to do is drive up and a volunteer will grab them from your trunk or back seat.
Allie Conry says, "we’ve seen a lot of people respond by buying these things so if you do have extra, please do your part and donate to this community partners who are operating right now."
"Personal protective equipment another will be used by community programs to help them and their staff and volunteers stay safe," says Jeri Kleckley.
The COVID-19 drive-through donations drop-offs will run Thursday, April 16, through Saturday, April 18, at Greer Memorial Hospital and Patewood Memorial Hospital From 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
To protect the donors and student volunteers, collections will be drive-through only. The donated items should be placed in car trunks, where they will be removed by volunteers wearing masks and gloves.
“Throughout this crisis, the people of Greenville County continue to step up and ask how they can help,” said Meghan Barp, president and CEO of United Way of Greenville County.
“This supply drive will allow essential community programs to safely continue their work, and help keep our community moving forward,” Barp says.
