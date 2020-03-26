COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services says many families who use the SNAP program will be getting an extra boost with an emergency SNAP benefit amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement Thursday, DSS says South Carolina has been approved for two months of emergency supplements under the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which will be used to bring all households up to the maximum benefit amount based on household size, regardless of income. However, SNAP households already at the maximum won't get the supplement.
DSS estimates 176,000 households will get the emergency supplement, which is about 66% of the total households already getting SNAP.
The supplements will be issued on each household's EBT card. SNAP recipients who already got a benefit in March will get the additional supplement on March 28.
DSS notes all program rules, including verification of income, are not waived.
Eligible SNAP recipients will receive April benefits on normal schedule at the maximum allotment level. The emergency supplement will be issued separately and may show up on the card several hours after the initial allotment.
Newly approved SNAP cases will get the maximum allotment for March and April.
Here's a look at the maximum monthly SNAP allotments by household size:
1 member
|$194
|2 members
|$355
|3 members
|$509
|4 members
|$646
|5 members
|$768
|6 members
|$921
|7 members
|$1,018
|8 members
|$1,164
|9 members
|$1,310
|10 members
|$1,456
|For each additional member:
|$146
