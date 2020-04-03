EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Businesses across Easley are putting their money where their mouths are, paying it forward to those on the frontlines of the war against COVID-19.
Earthworks Unlimited posted to their Facebook page that they were starting an open tab for healthcare workers. This move has received positive feedback in the community as citizens work to conquer the outbreak, and Earthworks Unlimited says it's all about spreading hope on the homefront.
The open tab is a collaboration headed by Earthworks Unlimited at three local restaurants: Inky’s Authentic Philadelphia Cheesetesks and Hoagies, Taco Taco, and Dacusville Pizza. All three will take $10 off of any food order from healthcare workers who show their badge or other ID.
“We don’t see it as generosity. We just see it as something we should do to help these folks out,” said Charlie Crumpton, president and CEO of Earthworks Unlimited. As an Easley native, being there for his neighbors and helping them survive is the priority. It's part of their mission statement too, which reads in part: “Serve their community and provide through their work. We will do the right thing out of profit if we can, out of loss if we must.”
We spoke with Stacey Derosiers, who owns Inky's. She's excited to be part of this initiative and wants to show her gratitude for healthcare workers.
“We have $750 in a bank right now that we are dying to use,” she told us.
Taco Taco owner Mike Miller concurs, saying "They mean a lot to us, plus a lot of them are great customers. We do a lot of business with the medical offices around here.”
Crumpton notes the three restaurants currently can handle "dozens, if not a couple hundred meals".
