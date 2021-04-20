Justin Dorsey has the details on this year's Upper South Carolina state fair in Easley.

EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Spring Carnival at the Upper South Carolina State Fairgrounds is now open!

According to the fair's Facebook, the Easley Spring Carnival will be held from April 15 until April 25. 

The fair's hour are the following:

  • Friday, 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.
  • Saturday, Noon until 11 p.m.
  • Sunday, Noon until 10 p.m.
  • Mon. - Thurs., 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Click here to view ticket prices.

