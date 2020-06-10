EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Although the Easley YMCA was closed today, the parking lot was full as staff stopped by to be tested for the coronavirus.
This comes after Easley, Pickens and Powdersville YMCA CEO Sid Collins made the decision to shut down the branch after four camp councilors tested positive for COVID-19.
Collins said the first employee reported a sore throat last Wednesday.
"We told her to take the rest of the week off," he said.
By Monday, the initial councilor and three others tested positive for the virus.
Collins said the CDC required them to shut down for a day, but they chose a week. He also said DHEC suggested they test about 20 other staff members, but he decided to test the entire crew.
"We decided on our own that we wanted to test up to 140 just to be safe," he said.
Collins said members would not have been exposed to the camp councilors.
However, he said the 80 children in last week's camps should assume they were. He's urging parents to get them tested.
"This environment, it's going to be so difficult to do anything, whether it's going to eat at a restaurant, whether it's going to camp, going to exercise," Collins said. "We're just taking a risk with this virus that we have in our community. All we can do as leaders is get in front of this the best we can."
The branch is working with DHEC to establish a reopening date, but their hope is for June 15. In the meantime, staff will be sanitizing the building.
Collins said it's alarming to see positive COVID-19 tests, but he said their protocols to find and isolate the cases are working.
"We really walk the line of like, how do we do childcare in a safe environment so that people can go back to work?" Collins said. "But also, [we must] respond rapidly when there is something like this that will happen."
The YMCA Powdersville and Pickens branches are still open.
