ELBERTON, GA (FOX Carolina)- The Georgia Department of Public Health says that it has modified the terms of a suspension given to The Medical Center of Elberton for violating vaccine administration protocol.
Originally, the suspension lasted six moths until July 27, 2021. The new, shortened suspension lasts until March 13 with a probation period lasting until July 27.
According to the release, the terms of the probation period include not limiting vaccine administration to only patients of The Medical Center of Elberton, not refusing to vaccinate recipients without insurance or the ability to pay administration fees, making sure that all future vaccine recipients are registered in the correct phase and are eligible to receive vaccine, and retaining a vaccine checklist for three years that will be made available to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The Medical Center of Elberton received their initial suspension in January.
