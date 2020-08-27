GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bill Brown with Greenville County school since the received nearly 10% of their yearly calls for tech help on just the first day of school.
“We added twice the staff to our helpdesk,“ Brown told FOX Carolina.
He says problems with loading times, logging in/access, and Internet connections were the most common.
“A particular example was our Google Meet; The video conferencing software we use at schools for students,” he explained.
He says the district has 2000 my five hotspots they are sending out to families to help with loading and streaming.
“We spent a good amount of time tracing back all the traffic and making sure it wasn’t our equipment and our servers that were causing the issue,” Brown said.
He says in addition to showing things up on their end, the district also found other external issues that were contributing to the technical problems families were facing. These issues included difficulties with Internet service providers, Google servers, and too many people in one house streaming at the same time.
“I will say that we are working with Charter-Spectrum on identifying some areas that we think may have a problem with their service,“ Brown explained. But he also says it’s not a “one size fits all“ solution.
“It puts a strain on our relationship as parents and children,“ said Tiffany Vorse, a parent of three kids in Greenville County Public schools who are e-learning 4 days a week right now with the hybrid schedule the district has in place.
Vorse says things are marginally better now than they were earlier in the week.
“It went a little more smoothly because they knew what to expect,” she said of her kids, “but it’s still the same thing.”
She hopes that issues found by the district can be resolved quickly.
“Whether you are a stay at home parent who is able to work with them all day long, or a parent who works all day long and then hast to come home and tackle that, it’s not ideal,” Vorse said.
Brown says the district also has a service ticket in with Google to help speed things up hopefully. Additionally the school system is set up mini helpdesk at several schools to field calls specific to that student body who are having e-learning problems. He hopes that the number of requests continues to go down as they look towards week two, and a district wide e-learning day this Friday.
