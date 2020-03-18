GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The City of Greenville announced that any and all events in the city scheduled through May 10 be postponed or canceled amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.
Therefore, euphoria Greenville says they're going to have to cancel their annual ticket launch event, Roast & Toast.
The event was scheduled to take place April 26, and organizers say they do not plan to reschedule.
“euphoria fully intends to continue with all planned festivities once the citywide event ban is lifted,” says Executive Director Morgan Allen. “Until then, we will continue to support our local restaurants and chefs however we can. We are all in this together.”
Those who have already purchased tickets will receive an email regarding refund options.
euphoria's 15th annual food, wine and music festival is set to take place September 17-20, 2020.
For more information on euphoria, click here.
