HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Some students, staff and visitors will now be required to wear face coverings at Henderson County Public Schools, the school district announced Monday.
The rule will go into effect Monday, Nov. 29 for students, staff and visitors in Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 6 students after the Thanksgiving break.
Face coverings would once again become optional in Pre-Kindergarten through Grade 6 Jan. 1, 2022, according to the district.
The change comes after discussions on Monday and at a Nov. 8 board meeting. The district says this timeline would allow families who wished to have their elementary and 6th grade children get both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine the opportunity to do so, since children ages 5-11 have recently become eligible to get the vaccine.
Board members said that transitioning to a face-coverings-optional environment would likely mean an increase in student quarantines based on vaccination status, and indicated that the board would closely track these data points throughout the week of Nov. 15-19 to determine if revisiting their decision was warranted.
However, there are three exceptions to quarantine, including the following:
- Students are aren’t fully vaccinated after a close contact in a classroom or other school setting if masks were being work appropriately and consistently by both the person with COVID-19 and the potentially exposed person do NOT need to quarantine.
- In a face-coverings-optional setting, this means that even individuals wearing a face covering would still have to quarantine if the other person in a close contact situation was not wearing a face covering
The school board will vote again on face covering guidance at its regularly scheduled Dec. 13 meeting, per Senate Bill 654, which requires all North Carolina school districts to vote at least once a month about whether to maintain or amend its existing face covering policy.
Today’s changes to face covering requirements will be communicated to families and updated on the district’s Return to Learn website on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.