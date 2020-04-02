(FOX Carolina) - Health care providers across the state are demanding change. They've created a Facebook group that has now grown to more than 18,000 followers.
Their goal is to get Governor Henry McMaster to issue a shelter in place order and as the days pass, the page is only gaining traction in the fight against COVID-19.
The page is called "South Carolinians Shelter in Place", and it's designed to put pressure on the Governor. Sara Robb, who founded the page, believes this is long overdue since there are now less than a dozen states without the order.
"McMaster has been making baby steps towards it but we feel it's not enough," she said. "We really are still working hard calling, emailing every day saying we desperately need this, lives are at stake."
Both Georgia and North Carolina have signed orders and the group is pleading to be the next.
"I hope that he can see our cry for help in the growing numbers for some kind of order," Robb told us.
However, McMaster has been vocal about his approach and said he's been working in the best interest of the public, just this week ordering the closure of all non essential businesses.
"We have followed the science, the knowledge and recommendations of the experts in the field but at the same time we're not going too far to destroy businesses and jobs that people are depending on," he said at a press conference.
McMaster has been getting calls and letters from some lawmakers also begging for change, but so far he said his goal is to make maximum efforts, with minimum damage.
"This is the bare minimum that we think we can do in closures in order to have the largest impact and that's the approach that we're taking," he said.
Time will tell, but members of the Facebook group said they believe this order should have come down days ago.
"It needs to happen yesterday and I really hope that he's listening and understands that we really just want whats best for South Carolina residents," Robb said.
