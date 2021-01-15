ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson County council member has died after her family says she faced COVID-19, pneumonia, and other health complications.
According to a post on her page written by her son, councilwoman Gracie Floyd passed away just before 6:30 p.m. Friday. She is survived by her mother, sister, and two sons. Funeral arrangements are still pending.
Floyd served District 2 of Anderson County for 21 years, and her time serving the community has included teaching for 30 years. She served as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal according to her profile on the county website. During her time on the council, she has helped start more than 12 community-based organizations in her district, started a gang task force with local law enforcement, worked on housing issues, helped implement the CAT Bus system, and helped secure more than $400,000 in grants to help clean up old mill sites.
In a statement, county administrator Rusty Burns said “Mrs. Floyd fought a brave fight for 21 years. We are grieving and our hearts go out to her family and friends.”
Floyd began serving after her husband, William A. Floyd, passed away in 1999. She was elected to complete his term and continued holding the seat since. William was the first African-American to serve on the county council.
