GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A mother in Greenville is fighting for her life in hospital, but due to the COVID-19 restrictions, no one can be there with her in these final days.
Her family is pleading for officials to go back to the drawing board to make changes, while still keeping people safe in the process.
The family says the only way they can if once they've chosen to pull the plug on her life support machine.
She says, "something has to be done. I know COVID it is important. I know it is life or death to but her mom's life is too."
She says her friend has had to make many important medical decisions over the phone, "she can’t see the doctors face to face. She can’t see their facial expressions. All she can hear is there voice over a telephone."
These policies intended on keeping everyone safe are affecting countless families who have loved ones in the hospital - even if they aren't battling covid. They are hoping for change so that this mother doesn't have to die alone.
Prisma's policies were impacted by COVID-19 like other facilities across the country.
Mindy says, "it’s a sad situation and something needs to be done. Policies need to be changed it’s all about Covid Covid Covid, but what about my friends life. Her mom’s life what about that? We’ve got to change this up a little bit."
With only a few reasons visitors are allowed in, this family believes that visits from family - are as crucial as care from a doctor - and those visits could be want gives her mom the will to keep fighting.
"She might be wondering why isn’t anybody here? Does anybody care? Because she probably doesn’t remember the COVID thing before she got sick you know. It breaks my heart. Something has to change. Stuff needs to be re-looked at, it can’t just be because of COVID that these policies they didn’t make them, but they have to abide by them. That’s what we hear all the time, but somebody needs to go in there and set those rules and change those rules. Because it’s people like us that are suffering."
Mindy says that her friend will do anything to spend time with her mother.
"A visit a week. My friend is willing to do anything. She is willing to have screenings. Check her temperature, wear a mask, suit up, just to be able to hold her mom’s hand and tell her she loves her. That’s all she wants. That’s not too much to ask. If they are saying that her heart is going to stop any day or at any time, why does it have to be a policy to put her on End of Life before you can go in there to see her and lay eyes on her and touch her and tell her you love her. That is not too much to ask. It’s not," says Mindy.
They understand this might be the end, but they are still praying for a miracle.
Mindy believes, "the option is not to give up because if god wants her home she will be at home. She will go home to be home with god, but she is laying up there fighting for her life and we’re not giving up. We are not giving that we can’t give up. She is fighting to be here and god wants her here."
Prisma sent me a statement, but this family is hoping through this story that something can be done.... To make this already difficult grieving process a little easier for families like hers.
Dr. Scott Sasser, who oversees Prisma Health’s COVID-19 response:
"We know that a patient being with a loved one is, in itself, a healing therapy, and we look forward to offering limited expanded visitation for key care partners beginning Sept. 1. In an abundance of caution, we had limited visitation early in the pandemic like other health systems in an effort to ensure patient, family and team member safety.
We made the decision to expand limited visitation after witnessing the decline in community spread. Throughout the pandemic, our team members have worked hard to make virtual visits – using digital devices such as iPads – possible for families who have been unable to visit their patients for in-person visits, and we will continue to do so.
While we are encouraged by the recent decrease in our surge numbers, we still encourage everyone – regardless of whether they have loved ones hospitalized – to please continue to practice social distancing, masking and frequent hand washing to help us continue to flatten the rise of COVID-19 in our communities.
Details of the Sept. 1 change will be available online."
