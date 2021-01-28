WASHINGTON (FOX Carolina) – The U.S. Department of Justice says a South Carolina man is facing several charges for illegally entering the U.S. Capitol as the Electoral College voted to certify the election of Pres. Joe Biden.
In new filings released Thursday, the DOJ says Andrew Hatley has a slew of charges levied against him based on tips from a witness. Hatley was arrested on January 19 in Arizona, with his case being processed in the federal court district there. He is one of 150 people facing charges for the incident that saw legislators flee their chambers as a crowd broke into the Capitol building and damaged federal property.
In a seven-page criminal complaint filed against him, a FBI special agent says Hatley took a selfie inside the Capitol building as the siege unfolded, in front of a statue of South Carolina native and former Vice President John C. Calhoun. A witness sent the photo to the Federal Bureau of Investigations, claiming they had been sent the photo from someone else that Hatley sent it to.
According to the FBI, Hatley posted on Facebook that “there was someone who looks like me at the Capitol” but he didn’t “have that kind of motivation for lost causes”. Investigators said Hatley was wearing a hat in a photo on his Facebook page that was the same as the hat worn in the selfie taken inside the Capitol building.
While Hatley claimed he did not participate in the riot, the FBI says he was sharing his location with the same person he first sent his selfie to via the Life360 app, which allows users to track each other’s locations and is typically used by parents to keep track of children. The DOJ says the FBI then contacted the legal counsel for Life360, who confirmed that a phone number associated with Hatley was registered to use their app. The FBI then says they used location data to determine Hatley was indeed inside the Capitol building.
Hatley now faces the following charges, as outlined by the DOJ online:
- Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
- Knowingly, With Intent to Impede Government Business or Official Functions
- Engaging in Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds
- Engaging in disorderly or Disruptive Conduct on Capitol Buildings or Grounds
- Parading Demostrating, or Picketing in the Capitol Buildings
All the above charges carry federal prison time and possible fines. Prison time could vary depending on if Hatley is discovered to have had a weapon on him or seriously injured someone.
