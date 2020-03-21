BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BCHHS) says they've identified the county's first case of novel coronavirus 2019.
The notification came on March 21. While this confirmed case is in a Buncombe County resident, it is not the first person to have tested positive within the county.
Health officials say the individual has been in isolation since testing was performed. They've since been notified of their positive test result, and remain isolated in their home.
“We know that there is already community spread in North Carolina. It is critical that the public follow our guidance regarding social distancing and staying home when you are sick,” said County Interim Public Health Director Dr. Jennifer Mullendore.
Officials in the county are investigating any source of exposure, while also working to contact anyone who may have had close contact with the infected individual.
As of March 21 at 11 a.m., the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services was reporting 184 cases in the state.
