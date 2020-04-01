(FOX Carolina) - With no end in sight, the pressure is on to keep up with demand from students and the community who are turning to schools to provide meals as long as school is out.
It's been running smoothly, but the School District of Pickens County said they're experiencing the same thing people are dealing with in the grocery stores, a shortage of supplies.
"We do offer milk at our pick up sites but even production of milk has been an issue," said Jenaffer Pitt. "Same as whole grain bread because that's another one of our requirements so now we are having to serve white bread which I'm sure kids don't mind that."
Every one of those changes like that they have to make has to be approved by the State Office of Health and Nutrition, which is run by the Department of Education, who then provides waivers.
"Whenever they can document to us that they are having legitimate supply chain issues then we are quickly approving the waivers so they can continue to produce meals," said Ron Jones.
It's been a learning process for districts who are operating both delivery and pick-up sites and as the weeks drag on, more and more students are turning to the schools.
Greenville County Schools said just today they served more than 23,000 meals, but even with those numbers they said they're prepared and have enough food to go around.
"Fortunately we were proactive about the entire situation and not reactive, that enabled us to order large quantities of food that will last us for weeks to come," said Tim Waller.
That's what Jenaffer Pitt said she's doing now, saying Pickens County Schools still have food and will continue serving.
"We will continue feeding until this crisis is over," Pitt said. "We do still have food and then I have placed individual direct orders on certain items in case there are issues with the distributor then I've already planned in advance for that."
