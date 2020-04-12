GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Health Authority agreeded to give three local organizations $150,000 through their Healthy Greenville Grant Initiative.
They are hoping to give immediate assistance to the county's most vulneration populations during this COVID19 crisis.
Through this grant, foodshare greenville will provide thousands of boxes of fresh food from mill village farms. They hope to reach underserved populations for families impacted by furloughs, layoffs and sickness during this crisis.
Hundreds of fresh food boxes will be passed out here at the United Way in Greenville next Wednesday thanks to FoodShare Greenville and Mill Village Farms.
Megan Barb, United Way CEO, says, "It was incredible to see. I was here with our great partners last Wednesday from Food Share Greenville and people get a great box of food, full of produce, rice beans and other information about the community and the smiles are pretty big which is really nice to see."
This fresh food is essential during a time where staying healthy is a top priority.
Dan Wiedenbenner, Mill Village Farms, says, "Food is a part of basic security and it’s a basic need for all of us and it something that we all share in common so those who are finding themselves without a job, without income and with extra mouth to feed at home who aren’t in school, and critical and we take that one step further with healthy food. It is that much more important during a pandemic to keep us healthy and boost their immune system in such a unsure time."
Thanks to the Greenville Health Authority through their Healthy Greenville Grant Iniatiative, they will receive up to $25,000 that will be put toward thousands of boxes of food for anyone who needs it.
"We are just grateful for all of those that believe in us and support us financially to make it a reality and we are glad to be here serving greenville citizens who need that extra boost," says Wiedenbenner.
United Way Greenville is helping them pass them out the boxes and making sure the community knows all the resources that are available to them when they need them the most.
Megan Barp, United Way CEO, says, "If you are able to feel your refrigerators, a gift of $20 will make that happen for our neighbors, just consider that if you are able to do so."
If you need this service, you can call and place an order of a box. The number is (888)-FOODGVL.
