GRANVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former Buncombe County sheriff serving time in federal prison has passed away after testing positive for COVID-19 amidst deteriorating health conditions.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons says 74-year-old Bobby Lee Medford was evaluated Federal Correctional Institution Butner in Granville County, N.C. for issues relating to hypoxia on May 20. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, testing positive for COVID-19. His condition continued to decline, and he was placed on a ventilator the next day. He was pronounced dead on June 3.
Medford had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions listed by the CDC as risk factors for developing more severe reactions to the virus.
Medford was serving a 15-year sentence for racketeering, violence, conspiracy to commit extortion, conspiracy to commit mail fraud, mail fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, obstruction of state and local law enforcement, and conspiracy to conduct an illegal gambling business.
Medford was placed in the facility in December 2008, and had served about 12 years of his sentence.
