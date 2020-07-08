Free COVID-19 tests offered to Greenwood community

GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) The parking lot is packed at Weston Chapel AME Church in Greenwood, there’s foot traffic and cars that are directed to parking spaces and to a line.
“I said I’ll get it checked,” George McCier said.
He drove about 0 minutes for a free COVID-19 test.
“I’ve lived in Abbeville for the last 40 years,” McCier said.
Weston Chapel is part of the seventh Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, which is hosting free COVID-19 testing throughout South Carolina.
“Well, you never know until most of the time it’s too late. So sometimes it’s best to check ahead time,” McCier said.
Seven other churches in the district are hosting COVID-19 testing sites in their parking lots.
“As the cases continue to rise, it is also evident and a fact that there is a disparity in African American communities,” Bishop Samuel L. Green, Sr. said.
He presides over the seventh AME district.
“We want to make sure to help our communities to be more aware of their health conditions to provide opportunity for them to be tested,” Green said.
The testing site is a convenience for those who may be underserved or underinsured.
“This is part of our mission as a church , as the African Methodist Episcopal Church,” Green said.
Those with MAJL diagnostic laboratories administered the tests.
McCier just wants to do his part to try and help stop the spread of the virus.
“It makes you feel good to you know, get something done that’s for your benefit,” McCier said.
Federal money from the CARES Act funded the event. Healthcare providers did ask participants about insurance, no insurance, Medicare, and Medicaid in order to track funding for these categories. However, testing was free.
