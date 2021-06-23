UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered by Health Force, LLC Thursday, June 24.
The vaccinations will be given at USC Union Gym at 309 E. Academy St. from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The vaccines will be offered on a first come, first serve basis. The group is also offering coronavirus testing.
Three vaccines will be offered for those 12 and older, which include the Janssen vaccine, a division of Johnson & Johnson, and only requires one shot. The Moderna vaccine will require a follow-up shot within 28 days of the first shot and the Pfizer shot requires a follow-up shot within 21 days of the first shot.
No appointment is necessary, but if you want to reserve a spot and time, you can call the company at 1-844-579-1500 or click here.
