GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) Daimler Trucks North American (DTNA) said a few of their locations throughout the US and Mexico will be limiting production in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
The limited operations will begin April 6 in the United States, and April 14 in Mexico. Among those plants affected is Gaffney's Freightliner Custom Chassis plant.
Other plants include:
- Mt. Holly Truck Plant in North Carolina
- Cleveland Truck Plant in North Carolina
- Gaffney Truck Plant in South Carolina
- Portland Truck Plant in Oregon
- Saltillo Truck Plant and Santiago Truck Plant in Mexico
"There will be limited operations at each plant location during this period, as we will continue to provide full support of our Aftermarket operations to ensure our Parts Distribution Centers continue to run smoothly and fulfill their crucial role helping to keep critical infrastructure running," a DTNA spokesperson said.
