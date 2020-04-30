DENVER, Colo. (FOX Carolina) - Beginning May 8, one of the country's low-cost airlines will require passengers to wear face coverings before boarding as they travel during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Denver-based Frontier Airlines says passengers are asked to wear a covering over their nose and mouth at their ticket counters, gate areas, and onboard planes. This comes days after the airline required employees to wear them.
“We want our passengers to feel comfortable when flying with us by protecting themselves and their fellow travelers as we all navigate the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Barry Biffle, CEO of Frontier Airlines. “This new measure is aligned with CDC recommendations and those of many municipalities within the U.S. that include wearing a face covering when out in public.”
Frontier will post this announcement online, in emails, during check-in, and at airports. Very young children are exempt, however, as wearing face coverings for them is inadvisable, per the airline.
In addition to the face covering requirement, earlier this month Frontier implemented a program that requires passengers to accept a health acknowledgment prior to completing check-in via the company’s website or mobile app. Passengers are required to certify that:
- Neither they nor anyone in their household has exhibited Covid-19 related symptoms in the last 14 days
- They will check their temperature before heading to the airport and not travel if they have a fever
- They will wash their hands/sanitize before boarding the flight
Information on the face covering policy will be added to this acknowledgement.
In addition to face coverings, Frontier says they've introduced a fogging disinfectant to its aircraft cleaning and sanitation protocols. Planes are also wiped down every night, and every other row is blocked to support physical distancing.
Frontier is one of the airlines that has routes at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.