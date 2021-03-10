ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Alexandra Thomson and John Lewers say they are excited that essential frontline workers, including those at their favorite restaurants, can now get the COVID-19 vaccine as part of Group 3 in North Carolina
“We were trying to get takeout as often as we could from our favorite places," Lewers said. “But I was kind of concerned some of them wouldn’t open back up."
Thomson says that she was a waitress at a downtown Asheville restaurant, but ended up having to quit because of COVID-19.
“It was dead," she said of the atmosphere at her former job during the pandemic. “There were no customers, no business, servers weren’t making any money. So I think this vaccine will definitely help bring people in."
Thomson is still considered a frontline essential worker in her current job, so she will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday, March 10th at 8AM.
A "frontline essential worker," according to state medical officials, is anyone who falls into 1 of 8 categories, including manufacturing, healthcare, education, and food and agriculture.
“The highest that we see for Buncombe County for frontline essential workers is going to be in the 70,000's," said Buncombe County Health Director Stacey Wood.
The Buncombe County Health Department says that means a lot more people will be vying for appointments, so they have all hands on deck.
“We have been working to improve the waitlist, and have put surge call center capacity in place," Wood said.
Residents like Thomson and Lewers hope that this is another sign that things are slowly going back to the way they were.
“I just like walking downtown and seeing people out and about," Lewers said.
For more details on those who are eligible, or to find out if your job qualifies you to get a vaccine in Buncombe County, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov. You can also call 828-250-5000 after 8 AM Wednesday, March 10th to get on the waitlist.
