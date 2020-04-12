Fundraiser for PPE for first responders

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Hospitality America working with local distribution company Sonfast Corporation to help health care workers in local hospitals the protective gear they need.
There is a go fund me page set up to raise money for the healthcare equipment, like masks, shoe covers and face shields.
Donating any amount is extremely helpful in meeting their goal of 4,000 masks, 200 face shields, and 500 shoe covers. These will stay right here in our commmunity for the local hospitals during this time where COVID 19 cases are rising and they are in need of the help.
Hospitality America operates three Greenville hotels... The Embassy Suites, Courtyard and the Hampton. Sonfast is a company in Travelers Rest. Both wanting to give back right here in the upstate.
Michelle Mathis, Senior Sales Manager for Hospitality America, says, "We took those connections to help get supplies faster to our local hospitals. So we started the go fund me. We took the need that the community had and the connections that we had and we’re trying to do the best that we can to help the community."
Paul pappy, president of Sonfast Corp, says, "The nurses and doctors and surgeons in primary care physicians are all on the front lines of this thing and they are dealing with it in their face every day so they need protection. The need is so overwhelming for the supply chains that are so clogged. That if we have an opportunity to come in and meet some of that need we’re going to do that."
Mathis says, "I know that everybody is going through their own struggles but any amount can help to say thank you to those working on the front lines of this."
"The more resources that open up to us, we have the responsibility to be good stewards," says Pappy, "When god opens a door you got a walk through it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.