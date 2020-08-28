GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Furman University officials say a fraternity chapter is suspended after a COVID-19 outbreak was tied to parties held by members last weekend.
In updates posted online this week, Furman officials say the Iota chapter of the Kappa Alpha Order reportedly hosted parties on August 21 and 22 at the former fraternity house off campus. As a result, the university moved to quarantine 53 students due to possible exposure to the virus. Contact tracers with the university have also been speaking with attendees to figure out how many close contacts they had with others.
We've reached out to national leaders with the Kappa Alpha Order for comment on the suspension.
On Friday, August 28, university officials announced that a COVID-19 outbreak did indeed happen, and it was the first for the campus community with eight positive cases connected to the parties. Furman leaders say more tests were administered on Friday as well, and that the school's own COVID-19 Dashboard will update Monday afternoon to reflect some or all of the new cases depending on when the test results are returned.
"Students, we don’t know how to make this any clearer: If these types of gatherings continue, we will not be able to continue in-person classes through November 20. We want you to socialize and have safe fun, but you must adhere to the guidelines that have been established in the Paladin Promise and detailed on the Furman Focused website. This is the only way universities, including Furman, can continue in-person classes during a pandemic," said part of the university's second announcement on August 28.
Furman notes the parties were not registered, and that along with the suspension of Kappa Alpha Order activities until a student organization conduct process is complete, leaders are also reviewing whether individual conduct action for violations of the Paladin Promise and other Student Conduct Code polices is appropriate. Students who violate the promise may be subject to discipline, as outlined here.
Student who think they have been exposed to the virus need to contact Earle Student Health Center by emailing furmanstudenthealth@prismahealth.org.
