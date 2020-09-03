GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Furman University is requiring all on-campus students to be tested for COVID-19 on Friday.
In a letter to students posted online Thursday, university officials say all on-campus students, including approved commuters, will need to be tested at Timmons Arena. Returning second- and third-year students will also need to provide a negative test result before arriving on campus. This test is mandatory.
"We are modifying our testing protocols in part because of concerns over the recent outbreak related to off-campus activities. Also, the return of second- and third-year students will increase campus density and bring together two populations that have been living in different environments. Most importantly, we want to have more complete data so we can continue to adjust our plans based on the best information available," the letter reads.
The university says students will receive more information Thursday on a scheduled time to be tested Friday. Students are asked to limit and track contacts while awaiting results, which will be available within 2-3 days. Students will be given instructions and a log to track close contacts.
During this time, students are asked to remain on campus and follow health and safety guidelines outlined in the Paladin Promise. If students go home, they are asked not to return to campus until the results are back. Use of outdoor spaces is encouraged with six feet of physical distance and using masks.
Meals will still be available at the Dining Hall, the Pala-Den, and the Milford Mall food tent this weekend. However, students won't be able to eat inside.
The mandatory testing comes days after Furman suspended the Iota chapter of the Kappa Alpha Order for four years from campus because of two parties held in August. Officials say the parties lead to a COVID-19 outbreak.
