GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) South Carolina schools, including colleges and universities, are being impacted by the coronavirus - adjusting to online classes for the time being while the nation evaluates the extent of the outbreak.
Following an announcement from President Trump, advising all public gatherings of more than ten people be canceled or postponed, Furman University announced that they'll be postponing spring commencement ceremonies.
The university says they're working to celebrate graduations at a later date so that seniors will be properly recognized and honored for their achievements.
"We know how disappointing this is to our students and their families. Please know that we share this disappointment. We will do everything we can to make this milestone event a special celebration when it is rescheduled and will communicate plans as soon as possible," the university said Tuesday.
Other academic modifications the university is implementing include:
- Students who have not already been granted exceptions will not return to campus for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester. The university says they're extending remote learning through the remainder of the semester, which includes final exams.
- The Cultural Life Program is suspended through June 3. May 2020 degree candidates will receive a waiver of the CLP requirement, and graduate in good standing provided all other degree requirements are completed successfully. All other students will receive a credit equal for four CLP events for the spring semester.
- Course withdrawal deadline extended to April 28
- Deadline for using the pass-no pass grading option extended for May 2020 degree candidates until May 18
- 2020 May Experience is canceled - including all on-campus courses, domestic study away, and international study away programs
"None of us could have imagined this moment in time just a few short weeks ago. As the situation with COVID-19 rapidly evolves, the university continues to make difficult decisions that allow us to maintain university operations and carry out our academic mission," Furman University President Elizabeth Davis said in a statement. "First and foremost, our priorities have been the safety of our campus community and ensuring that students make progress toward their degrees."
Other adjustments Furman is making, including refunds and retrieving personal items from campus can be found here.
