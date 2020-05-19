FURMAN UNIVERSITY, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The Paladins' campus will be much quieter than usual this summer as hundreds of employees face furloughs and Latham Stadium loses its team.
University spokesperson Clinton Colmenares said they will be furloughing 865 employees to make up for a budget deficit, which university president Elizabeth Davis said is "tens of millions of dollars" deep as a result of the pandemic.
Of that group, 102 employees will be furloughed for up to 10 weeks. Colmenares said these are people whose workloads significantly diminish over the summer months anyway.
The other 763 employees will be furloughed for two weeks or their contract will be adjusted for the two-week equivalent. Colmenares said 250 of those employees are faculty members.
Meanwhile, the 880-seat Latham Stadium will sit empty. The Paladins baseball teams was discontinued alongside the men's lacrosse team.
The facility has had $3.5 million in renovations over the past seven years. Athletic department associate director Hunter Reid said they university is working on determining the stadium's future on the campus.
"At this point that has yet to be determine, but it will be repurposed at some point in the future," Reid said.
