LAVONIA, GA (FOX Carolina) - Inside the Lavonia Antique Market, the nostalgia of antiques become treasures to be customers.
“About 25 years ago, my grandmother and my grandfather opened the shop. It’s over 15,000 square feet," Shelby Mosley said.
She has many memories with her grandparents and although they are no longer living, she continues their legacy as the new owner.
“Just working together, supporting each other," Mosley aid.
The coronavirus shut down the store and its dealers who set up inside the shop, but now Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says businesses like restaurants and stores can reopen Friday.
“Right now because of my grandmother’s passing and also with our clientele being a little bit older and travelers coming through, we just want to make sure everybody’s safe," Mosley said.
The antique shop is located off Interstate 85, therefore, she wants more time to figure out how to manage social distancing.
“I’m going to have a meeting with my dealers and when they feel comfortable opening, I’m going to leave it up to them," she said.
The open sign is on for takeout orders at 211 Main Street Restaurant & Bakery in downtown Lavonia.
“We’ve been here 13 years, we specialize in homemade food. We specialize in desserts," Bob Toews said.
“We’re going to open up for dining, we’re going to have social distancing, we’ll have the tables further apart," Toews said.
He says the virus took a bite out of sales, but not as bad as other owners.
“Don’t be afraid to come in, we’re here to serve you food like we always have in the past," he said.
Both owners continue to make plans to open and say safety tops their lists.
