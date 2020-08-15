ATLANTA (FOX Carolina) - Georgia's governor has signed an executive order extending current COVID-19 restrictions for another 15 days.
Gov. Brian Kemp signed the 49-page executive order on Saturday, which once again lays out current restrictions across the state expected to be followed by residents and visitors. There are also protocols for public health, definitions of essential workers, and more.
“In late July, I asked Georgians to do ‘Four Things for Four Weeks’ to stop COVID-19. Without a mandate, our citizens answered the call, and we are making progress," said Kemp in a news release. “In Georgia, our statewide case numbers have dropped 22% over the last two weeks, and daily hospitalizations have decreased by 7% in the last seven days. We are on average testing over 31,000 Georgians daily at 180 SPOCs while maintaining a low rate of transmission. The positivity rate is on the decline, and the mortality rate continues to fall. While encouraged by the data, we cannot grow complacent. This Executive Order extends the shelter in place order for the medically fragile, continues the ban on large gatherings, and maintains health and safety protocols for Georgia businesses."
However, Kemp notes the order limits face covering requirements to public property, saying that while he supports local control, he believes there must be a balance with property rights and personal freedoms.
The executive order's issuance comes after the governor dropped a lawsuit against Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the city council for enforcing a mask ordinance. The Associated Press reported recently Bottoms had previously announced the city would return to Phase One of local restrictions as COVID-19 cases surged across the state.
