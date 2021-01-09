COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The January 12 men's basketball game between Tennessee and South Carolina is postponed due to complications tied to COVID-19.
In a release Saturday, the Gamecocks announced a combination of positive tests, contact tracing, and subsequent quarantining of individuals in the Gamecocks program triggered the postponement in line with SEC virus management requirements. Now, the Volunteers will face Vanderbilt in an away game on the same day at 7 p.m. Eastern time, to be played on ESPN2. Tennessee and Vanderbilt will then face off again in a previously scheduled game on January 16 at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.
A make-up date for the Gamecocks and Volunteers is not yet known as of writing.
Vanderbilt was able to play Tennessee because Missouri, like the Gamecocks, had a similar situation develop tied to COVID-19. When the game between Missouri and Tennessee will be made up is not known at this time.
