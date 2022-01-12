GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Amy Bridwell says her 4th-grade son started feeling bad late last week – his first one back from winter break.
“I was looking forward to getting back into the routine again," she told FOX Carolina, “but that abruptly came to an end."
“The next day, I tried to take him to one of the testing sites," she added.
Greenville County Schools have sites staffed by DHEC throughout the district. But Bridwell says the sheer amount of people she encountered when she tried, in vain, to wait for hours was shocking.
“We turned around. We left," she said. "I tried to take him to a CVS to get him tested there, and they told me they were booked up for two weeks."
All across the area – at district sites, pharmacy sites, and many more – parents say they are experiencing the same exact thing.
One school mom sent in video of the line at Southside High School from Tuesday morning. In it, you can see cars lined up around the block, and then some. Bridwell says, watching video like that doesn’t surprise her at all.
“When we left the house, I jokingly said to my husband: ‘See you at dinnertime!’" Bridwell remarked.
“We were in line for two and a half hours," she went on to say. “But I’ve also heard of people who were in line for 4 to 5 hours.“
Bridwell hopes the GCS announcement about at-home tests will ease things up, but local pharmacists like David Maney say…not so fast.
“You can’t get them," Maney said, when asked about the availability of take home COVID-19 rapid tests at local pharmacies like his.
“I have 25 on back order from my main wholesaler," he said. “I have another 50 on back order from a third-party. And they have no idea when. They said ‘as soon as we get them in, we’ll call you.’”
Maney works at Fowler's Pharmacy in Greenville, and says that while he may be a smaller independent operation, he uses many of the same suppliers as the corporate pharmacies as well. He says that calls asking for tests keep coming, and increasing, every day.
“Two hundred on average per day – asking if we have at home tests," he said. “One person walks in, says ‘do you have them?’ ‘No.’ ‘Ok see ya.’”
As far as the process of home testing goes, Greenville County Schools says it will not be a free-for-all.
GCS says students and employees using at home tests will need to reach out to their school for district-issued guidance--in order to be told exactly how to submit verification of self rapid test results to get out of quarantine. The district says that administrators will send you the specific steps you and your family need to follow.
