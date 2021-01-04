GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools reaffirmed their decision to continue with in-person instruction after parents created a petition calling for greater transparency.
GCS said based on the many protocols the district has in place to help prevent the spread of COVID and after seeking input from health experts who live and work in the community, GCS will be returning to in-person learning.
Tim Waller, Director of Media Relations for GCS says, "Throughout this Pandemic and especially once planning began for a return to in-person learning, Greenville County Schools has been in regular contact with medical representatives from DHEC, Prisma Health, and Bon Secours, seeking guidance and expertise regarding the protocols we have adopted to ensure the health and safety of students and staff and our plans to increase in-person attendance."
