GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County School District sent a statement to parents Monday about the upcoming school year and addressed a number of COVID-19 concerns that parents may have.
According to the statement, the district says it will not tolerate bullying of any students over their choices on wearing a mask.
Officials said it will encourage students to wash their hands frequently as well as taking other sanitation precautions like providing hand sanitizer and cleaning high-touch surfaces in common areas throughout the day.
The full statement reads:
“We are excited to welcome your children back to school tomorrow. Unfortunately, this is shaping up to be another challenging school year, due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19 and diverse opinions on an appropriate response to this virus. By action of the state legislature GCS is no longer allowed to require facial coverings at school, but students have the freedom to utilize masks based on their family’s preference. It is important for you to know GCS will not tolerate anyone being bullied or teased because of their decision to wear or forego wearing a mask. Though we will be unable to fully social distance at all times this year, 3-feet of social distance will be maintained when possible, we will continue with enhanced air quality practices, students will be encouraged to wash hands frequently and cover coughs and sneezes, hand sanitizer is available throughout the school, and high touch surfaces in common areas will be cleaned throughout the day. Additionally, GCS will continue to follow DHEC requirements for quarantining staff and students who are close contacts with a COVID-positive individual. Vaccinated individuals and those who have had COVID and recovered in the last 90 days are not subject to quarantine unless they become symptomatic. For more information, visit www.greenville.k12.sc.us and click the orange COVID-19 button on the front page of the website.”
