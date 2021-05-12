GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County Schools says that it plans to give parents the option to opt out of its district-wide mask mandate.
According to a release from GCS, the decision comes after a review of Governor McMaster's Executive Order calling on DHEC to collaborate with the South Carolina Department of Education to create an opt-out form for mask mandates in schools.
GCS says that a link to the form has been posted on its website and will take effect on Thursday if the forms is signed completed and returned to the school or submitted electronically.
The district says that students whose families that do not want their student to attend schools will not be able to move into GCS's virtual program, stating that there is not enough time to transition grades and instructors at this point.
Because of this, the district says that students have the option to work from home for the remainder of the year if they submit a request to their school principal by May 17 either through email or a hard copy.
Greenville County Schools says if a student seated in a plexiglass divided pod that is not wearing a masks tests positive for COVID-19, all other students in the pod will have to quarantine for ten days. If a student that is wearing a mask in the pod tests positive, then only unmasked students in the same pod will be required to quarantine, according to GCS.
GCS says that students who are 18 years old are allowed to opt out of wearing masks without parental permission.
According to the release, the district says that it is still assessing the impact of the governor's executive order on GCS employees.
