(FOX Carolina) -- A nature based therapeutic boarding school called Shepherd's Hill Academy has discovered the 'healing power of giving back' by volunteering to make face-masks for the local hospital system, according to a press release from officials.
“Lexie, our school nurse who also works at the Stephens County Hospital, told me that the local hospitals were asking for masks. She invited me to a group on Facebook called Covid Covers - Sewing Face Masks in North Georgia - Habersham, Rabun Stephens. People all over the state are coming together to sew masks for our public servants. Over the last week, the group has organized— creating needs lists, resource lists, and lists of people willing to sew. There are now drop points to pick up and deposit masks all over the state!” Teacher Kelly Deal, who works directly with the project says.
Marketing Director Lane Taylor commented, “It’s amazing to see the community come together around this project! Ms. Merry Carol Scott, who has a sewing room in Toccoa, GA, has donated fabric to our students to help us create the masks.” There are many other contributors as well such as Erin Dunken of Demorest, GA, who provided pre-cut fabric from Big Duck Canvas of Winder, Georgia to our students. 5 Sewing machines, as well as funds for additional materials, have also been donated. “The amount of support and the number of individuals across the state eager to serve is a blessing. Seeing everyone come together, coordinate and accomplish this goal is such a positive light during this time.”
You can learn more about the academy and their efforts through here.
MORE NEWS - 'Stay At Home Order' in effect tomorrow for Rutherford County residents, essential businesses to remain open
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.