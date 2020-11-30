ATLANTA, GA (FOX Carolina)- Georgia governor Brian Kemp signed two Executive Orders today, the first extends the state's Public Health State of Emergency until January 8, 2021 while also extending current COVID-19 restrictions, according to a release from the governor's office.
The release says that the second executive order includes some changes that allow nurses and pharmacists to administer the pending vaccine for COVID-19, even in a drive-thru setting. It also allows them to observe patients for at least 15 minutes after the patient receives the vaccine.
The second executive order will run through December 15, according to Kemp's office.
The governor's office says that the executive orders will go into effect on December 1 and both orders can be read by clicking here.
