ATLANTA, GA (FOX Carolina) Wednesday morning, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced via social media that he will be extending his public health state of emergency.
In a tweet, Kemp says the extension will go through May 13.
Other executive orders, like sheltering in place, will remain in effect through April 13 for the time being.
Just announced plans to extend public health state of emergency thru May 13. We'll publish it shortly. Other executive orders, including shelter in place, remain in effect. Shelter in place order runs thru April 13. Watch 4 PM press conference: https://t.co/dKgLPSIuap. #gapol— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 8, 2020
Gov. Kemp and state health officials plan to hold a coronavirus briefing Wednesday at 4 p.m.
As of 6:30 p.m. on April 7, the state of Georgia had 9,156 reported cases of COVID-19, with 348 deaths. Get daily updates from the Georgia Department of Public Health here.
