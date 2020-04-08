ATLANTA, GA (FOX Carolina) Wednesday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said he will be extending his 'Stay at Home' executive order through April 30.
Previously, the executive order was to end April 13.
Wednesday morning, Kemp also announced via social media that he will be extending his public health state of emergency.
In a tweet, Kemp says the extension will go through May 13.
Other executive orders, like sheltering in place, will remain in effect through April 13 for the time being.
Just announced plans to extend public health state of emergency thru May 13. We'll publish it shortly. Other executive orders, including shelter in place, remain in effect. Shelter in place order runs thru April 13. Watch 4 PM press conference: https://t.co/dKgLPSIuap. #gapol— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 8, 2020
As of Wednesday afternoon, the state of Georgia had 9,901 reported cases of COVID-19, with 362 deaths, and 1,993 people in the hospital. Get daily updates from the Georgia Department of Public Health here.
MORE NEWS:
FEMA reimbursing people in SC for damages to facilities sustained in February's severe storms
FEMA approves funding for NC to provide housing alternatives for people who need to quarantine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.