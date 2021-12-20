GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- At-home test kits are flying off the shelves as Christmas day gets closer. Doctors testing before and after holiday gatherings will be the best way to slow the spread of COVID-19.
We checked online and found CVS is sold out of their kits. Walmart still has some kits available online.
Walgreens lists some varieties of kits in stock online and in their Greenville area stores.
Target and Amazon still have kits available online, but most won't arrive until Dec. 28.
The CDC recommends testing three to five days before your travel or gathering plans.
Bon Secours Urgent Care Director Dr. Dat Ta said last year they saw the demand for tests surge right before Christmas.
