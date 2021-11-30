BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - If any of your holiday adventures include going to the Ashville area, you'll need your mask.
Buncombe County Board of Commissioners extended the county-wide face covering requirement for all indoor public spaces through Jan. 3, 2022.
According to the CDC definition, Buncombe County remains an area of high transmission.
“Unfortunately, COVID-19 cases continue to increase after a high level plateau. The percent positivity is now consistently above 5% again, and we are likely to see a further increase after the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Public Health Director Stacie Saunders. Transitioning to living with COVID-19 means doing what we can now to reduce transmission and burden of new infections. Our goal is to dampen as much as possible any surge we may see during this holiday season with the hope of achieving decreasing case rate and spread as we enter the new year.”
The mask requirement includes indoors in Asheville, Biltmore Forest, Black Mountain, Montreat, Weaverville, and Woodfin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.