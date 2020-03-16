GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) In-home workouts will have to do for members of Gold's Gym after the company announced Monday that they'll be temporarily closing their US locations amid the coronavirus outbreak.
All corporate-owned gyms will be temporarily closed through March 31.
“This is not a business decision but a humanity decision,” said Gold’s Gym CEO and President Adam Zeitsiff. “We want to protect our community and people of all ages by doing what we can to flatten the disease’s curve. To fight this virus, we have to stand firm with everyone who is working to contain the spread. We are truly stronger together.”
However, the company says they recognize that exercise plays a key role in maintaining personal health and supporting the immune system. Therefore, they've decided to offer free, premium access for both members and non-members to the company's digital personal training app, GOLD's AMP, through the end of March.
Additionally, the company says they're also launching on-demand video workouts that can be streamed straight to your home. Both the app and streaming services are available here.
As far as privately owned franchised gyms, the company says those locations will be making their own decisions on when and whether to close.
"All Gold’s Gym locations have focused on stepping up all sanitary procedures and practices to protect their members and team members in response to the public health crisis," the corporation said in a press release.
MORE NEWS:
White House advises public to avoid groups of more than 10, asks people to stay away from bars and restaurants
College Board cancels May SAT in response to the coronavirus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.