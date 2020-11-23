RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, Governor Cooper issued additional COVID-19 safety measures to tighten mask requirements and enforcement as cases continue to rise rapidly in North Carolina and across the country.
Governor Cooper said a new executive order will tighten the existing mask mandate that will require everyone to wear a mask whenever they are with someone who is not from the same household. This order goes into effect on Wednesday and will run through Dec. 11.
The Governor said the Order also requires large retail businesses with more than 15,000 square feet to have an employee stationed near entrances ensuring mask wearing and implementing occupancy limits for patrons who enter.
Read the Executive Order 180 in its entirety here.
