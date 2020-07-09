RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina governor Roy Cooper announced that the state's total caseload for COVID-19 is getting closer to the 80,000 mark, on a day the state saw the highest number of hospitalizations in N.C. and the second-highest day of new cases.
On Thursday, the governor said there are now 79,349 confirmed cases of the virus in N.C., with 2,039 new cases reported since Wednesday. He also noted 1,461 deaths reported thus far, with 1,034 people still in hospitals being treated for the virus.
During his media briefing, Cooper said while North Carolina isn't a surging hotspot, it could become one. He is also still taking input on re-opening schools, saying he wants students back in schools. Cooper said an official announcement should come next week, along with an announcement on the executive order ending July 17.
Cooper went on to acknowledge the delays in getting testing results back, saying labs in the state and across the country are slowing down in part because of a shortage of testing supplies nationwide. He also notes more than 1,500 people are working as contact tracers in the state, imploring anyone who gets a call from one to work with them.
The governor also announced the launch of 300 new, no-cost testing sites for underserved communities, and that free sites will increase capacity in more than 100 ZIP codes. He also noted the state Department of Health and Human Services will send up to 250 health workers to areas with high case counts, and announced a new program aimed at matching students needing work experience to governments and nonprofits who need extra help with COVID-19 response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.