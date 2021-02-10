RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, North Carolina Governor Cooper outlined a timeline for group 3 frontline workers becoming eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the governor, beginning Feb. 24, anyone working in child care or in PreK - 12 schools will be the first in group 3 to get the vaccine.
On March 10, the eligibility list will expand to additional group 3 frontline workers.
Governor Cooper said the state is expected to receive more doses of the vaccine over the coming weeks going into March. This increase has allowed the state to plan to open vaccinations to group 3.
Click here for more information on each vaccine group.
