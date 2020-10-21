NORTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) - In Wednesday's COVID-19 update briefing, Governor Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force announced that N.C. will remain in Phase 3 for the next 3 weeks due to several of the state's trends moving in the wrong direction.
The governor said wearing a mask, washing your hands, and waiting six feet apart from other people are habits that helped lower the state's numbers over the summer and are still the best tools.
Cooper said, "As this pandemic continues, I know it’s tiring and difficult to keep up our guard, especially when we’re gathered with people we love. But it’s necessary. No one wants to spread COVID-19 accidentally to friends or family. And so we must keep prevention at the forefront."
More news: Fire crews respond to fatal gas tanker wreck on I-26, fire spreading into woods
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.